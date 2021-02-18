NATO chief urges Afghan govt, Taliban to step up peace talks

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO’s chief is urging the Afghan government and the Taliban to step up the pace of peace talks amid doubts over whether the military alliance will pull thousands of troops out of Afghanistan by May. NATO has just under 10,000 troops in the war-ravaged country training and advising the Afghan security forces. The troops rely on American transport and logistics to operate. President Joe Biden is reviewing his predecessor’s 2020 deal with the Taliban, which includes a May 1 deadline for a final U.S. troop withdrawal. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that “it is now imperative to re-energize the peace process.” No decision has been made on a troop withdrawal yet.