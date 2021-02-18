Nicaragua creates Ministry of Extraterrestrial Space Affairs

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaragua has created a new National Ministry for Extraterrestrial Space Affairs, The Moon and Other Celestial Bodies, which is drawing amused reactions on social media in a nation that has been struggling since anti-government protests in 2018. The agency was approved by 76 legislators in the country’s congress, which is dominated by President Daniel Ortega’s Sandinista Party. Fifteen opposition legislators abstained. In a country that has a hard time supplying its population with food, fuel and coronavirus vaccines, it is not clear exactly what the ministry is supposed to do. It will be under the control of the Nicaraguan army, which has no space program. Memes of Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, dressed as astronauts quickly appeared on social media.