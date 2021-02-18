Police: Man with 2 knives confronts deputies, fatally shot

MOUNT HERMON, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a white man who confronted them with two large knives at a home where domestic violence had been reported. A police news release said 28-year-old Dustin A. Crain of Mount Hermon was killed in the confrontation late Wednesday. The statement released Thursday said deputies in Washington Parish had been called to a home for a report of domestic violence. Authorities say Crain armed himself with the knives as deputies were arriving and then confronted them. The sheriff’s office is investigating the domestic violence report, and state police are investigating the shooting. The deputies’ races were not immediately disclosed.