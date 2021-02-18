Republican infighting rattles bid to oust Democrat Newsom

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Infighting among California Republicans could endanger the party’s hopes of ousting Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. The state GOP has long been split between rival factions of conservatives and moderates. Those divisions only have intensified in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s presidency. Battles are shaping up for an online convention starting Friday, including whether state Republicans should pick a new leader or censure GOP Rep. David Valadao for voting to impeach Trump. Meanwhile, organizers behind a potential recall election that could remove Newsom from office say they have collected enough petition signatures to qualify for the ballot, though many have not been verified by election officials.