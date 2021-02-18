Snow showers today; a slow warm-up continues

Snow showers continue today

The light snow showers we experienced across the area on Wednesday are going to hang around for most of today as well thanks to a weak disturbance that is moving in from the Plains to our west. We'll have mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with a few breaks in the clouds to go with occasional snow showers and flurries. Accumulation will be very light, generally less than a quarter-inch across the area. High temperatures will be in the mid-teens with light southwest winds that will allow wind chill values to remain close to zero if not slightly warmer.

A bright, pleasant Friday

High pressure will move in from the west for Friday, bringing sunshine to the area, especially in the afternoon hours. High temperatures will be in the mid-teens with light west winds.

A weekend warm-up

Warm air will continue to flow into the region for the weekend and for the first time in more than two weeks, we may actually enjoy seasonable temperatures. We'll have sunshine throughout our Saturday with high temperatures in the lower 20s and light south winds.

A storm system will move into the area for Sunday, bringing clouds and some light snow chances. Look for that snowfall to begin in the mid to late morning and continuing until late afternoon. At this point, accumulation looks generally light with an inch or two likely in the area. High temperatures will be in the lower 30s with a light south breeze.

Milder weather next week

Milder air will continue to stream into the region next week as we enjoy a bit of a pattern change. It's almost as if we're going to be getting some payback from the bitterly cold weather we've been enduring over the past couple of weeks.

Expect a few breaks of sunshine next Monday with some light rain and snow showers in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid 30s with a brisk south breeze.

Tuesday is looking like the warmest day of the upcoming work week. Expect plenty of sunshine with a brisk west breeze and high temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

Temperatures will cool a bit for the remainder of the week, but it's looking like we'll be mainly at or slightly above the seasonal average. Look for high temperatures in the lower 30s from Wednesday through Friday with low temperatures ranging from the upper teens to the upper 20s.