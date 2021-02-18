Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

10:03 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Apple Valley 74, Prior Lake 64

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 51, Royalton 45

Avail Academy 86, Metro Schools College Prep 69

Becker 46, Monticello 41

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 69, Maple Lake 31

Brainerd 63, Moorhead 60

Byron 91, St. Peter 59

Cambridge-Isanti 55, North Branch 49

Carlton 84, Silver Bay 50

Chatfield 75, Fillmore Central 45

Cloquet 77, Pine City 68

Duluth East 63, Bloomington Jefferson 54

East Central 58, Onamia 45

Eastview 65, Eagan 46

Eden Valley-Watkins 66, Paynesville 58

Farmington 82, Burnsville 47

Foley 51, St. Cloud Cathedral 32

Henning 45, Verndale 33

Hill-Murray 51, Henry Sibley 39

Hopkins 40, Minnetonka 26

Jordan 50, Delano 43

Kenyon-Wanamingo 56, Blooming Prairie 49

Kimball 39, Holdingford 26

La Crescent 65, Wabasha-Kellogg 38

Lakeville North 80, Lakeville South 52

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 72, Grand Meadow 46

Mahtomedi 68, Hastings 65

Mayer-Lutheran 73, Sibley East 46

Melrose 74, Albany 57

Minneapolis South 54, Minneapolis Southwest 46

New York Mills 69, Park Rapids 40

Norwood-Young America 41, Tri-City United 40

Osakis 73, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 44

Owatonna 57, Mankato East 55

Pierz 54, Little Falls 44

Pillager 72, Sebeka 47

Princeton 92, Chisago Lakes 69

Roseau 72, Crookston 44

Rosemount 55, Shakopee 49

Rushford-Peterson 88, Houston 37

St. Francis 73, Big Lake 57

Stephen-Argyle 93, Climax/Fisher 64

Upsala 57, Browerville/Eagle Valley 55

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 68, Sacred Heart 64

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 73, Rocori 42

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 67, Roseau 50

Barnesville 61, Perham 45

Battle Lake 61, Ashby 42

Becker 93, Monticello 27

Cambridge-Isanti 75, North Branch 44

Clearbrook-Gonvick 69, Red Lake County 56

Cretin-Derham Hall 47, White Bear Lake 36

Cromwell 69, Carlton 26

Detroit Lakes 65, Aitkin 32

Eastview 65, Eagan 46

Esko 58, Pine River-Backus 46

Farmington 70, Burnsville 50

Fergus Falls 67, Bemidji 42

Glencoe-Silver Lake 69, Watertown-Mayer 49

Grand Meadow 68, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 36

Heritage Christian Academy 57, West Lutheran 22

Hermantown 50, Cloquet 41

Hopkins 82, Minnetonka 53

Houston 75, Schaeffer Academy 24

Jordan 52, Delano 46

Kingsland 69, LeRoy-Ostrander 34

Kittson County Central 69, Warroad 45

Lac qui Parle Valley 60, Dawson-Boyd 17

Lanesboro 53, Spring Grove 38

MACCRAY 59, Renville County West 23

Mahtomedi 65, Hastings 41

Minneota 60, Lakeview 29

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 61, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 39

Minnewaska 53, Benson 21

Nicollet/Loyola 69, Madelia 20

Osakis 60, Melrose 39

Pelican Rapids 61, Frazee 30

Pine City 52, Chisago Lakes 39

Providence Academy 69, Princeton 43

Randolph 51, Mabel-Canton 26

Red Lake Falls 59, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 50

Red Rock Central 60, Mountain Lake Co-op 52

Rockford 58, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 46

Rosemount 46, Shakopee 31

Rush City 58, East Central 44

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 68, Yellow Medicine East 54

Sartell-St. Stephen 58, Sauk Rapids-Rice 41

St. Cloud Tech 56, St. Cloud Apollo 54

St. Peter 57, Blue Earth Area 37

Swanville 57, Onamia 27

Visitation 78, Columbia Heights 42

West Central 48, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 36

Winona Cotter 57, Dover-Eyota 54

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

