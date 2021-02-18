Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

New
9:45 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP HOCKEY=

Andover 3, Armstrong/Cooper 1

Blaine 10, Spring Lake Park 2

Bloomington Jefferson 4, Hopkins 3

Centennial 10, Osseo 2

Delano 7, Waconia 0

Eagan 8, Burnsville 1

East Grand Forks 9, Detroit Lakes 0

Gentry 8, Owatonna 1

Hibbing/Chisholm 5, Duluth Marshall 2

Lakeville North 3, Apple Valley 1

Maple Grove 7, Rogers 3

Marshall 5, Redwood Valley 3

Minnetonka 6, St. Louis Park 0

Northfield 7, Red Wing 0

Prior Lake 7, Farmington 3

Red Lake Falls 7, Crookston 1

Rochester John Marshall 7, Austin 1

Rochester Lourdes 9, Fairmont 2

GIRS PREP HOCKEY=

Chisago Lakes 3, Holy Angels 1

Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld 3, Moose Lake Area 1

Duluth Marshall 3, Hibbing/Chisholm 0

Holy Family Catholic 8, Princeton 0

Northfield 5, Red Wing 0

River Lakes 3, Bemidji 0

Wayzata 4, North Wright County 1

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

