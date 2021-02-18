Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP HOCKEY=
Andover 3, Armstrong/Cooper 1
Blaine 10, Spring Lake Park 2
Bloomington Jefferson 4, Hopkins 3
Centennial 10, Osseo 2
Delano 7, Waconia 0
Eagan 8, Burnsville 1
East Grand Forks 9, Detroit Lakes 0
Gentry 8, Owatonna 1
Hibbing/Chisholm 5, Duluth Marshall 2
Lakeville North 3, Apple Valley 1
Maple Grove 7, Rogers 3
Marshall 5, Redwood Valley 3
Minnetonka 6, St. Louis Park 0
Northfield 7, Red Wing 0
Prior Lake 7, Farmington 3
Red Lake Falls 7, Crookston 1
Rochester John Marshall 7, Austin 1
Rochester Lourdes 9, Fairmont 2
GIRS PREP HOCKEY=
Chisago Lakes 3, Holy Angels 1
Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld 3, Moose Lake Area 1
Duluth Marshall 3, Hibbing/Chisholm 0
Holy Family Catholic 8, Princeton 0
Northfield 5, Red Wing 0
River Lakes 3, Bemidji 0
Wayzata 4, North Wright County 1
___
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/