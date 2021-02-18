When can you get vaccinated? Walz announces new tool to provide answers

(KTTC) -- It's a question on the minds of many Minnesotans: when and how will I be able to get my vaccine?

In a news release on Thursday morning, Gov. Tim Walz announced the launch of a new tool aimed to help people get some answers. It's called the Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Connector.

If you sign up, you will be notified when you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. You will also be connected with resources to make an appointment.

"We need to make it as easy as possible for every Minnesotan to get the vaccine when it’s their turn – no matter where they live and no matter their personal circumstances," Walz said. "The options we’re providing will help make that happen.”

The Vaccine Connector provides information on any vaccination opportunities in your area. Although you still make the actual appointment directly with a "registered vaccinator," the state said the tool is a useful way to stay updated on your eligibility.

The tool determines your eligibility after you provide contact information, medical history, employment and demographic data. There is no cost, and anyone can sign up.

The state is currently vaccinating health care workers, long-term care residents, teachers, child care workers and people 65 years old and older.

Click here to sign up. You can also register over the phone at 833-431-2053.