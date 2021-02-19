25 asylum-seekers who were waiting in Mexico released in US

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- The U.S. government has released 25 asylum-seekers in the United States with notices to appear in court, ending their long waits in Mexico.

The move Friday marks a milestone in unraveling a key policy of former President Donald Trump to deter asylum.

Jewish Family Service of San Diego says the asylum-seekers were released in San Diego after testing negative for COVID-19 in Mexico and were being taken to San Diego hotels to quarantine.

U.S. authorities expect to release 25 people a day in San Diego. People also are expected to be let into the country starting next week in Brownsville and El Paso, Texas.

By ELLIOT SPAGAT and JULIE WATSON

Associated Press