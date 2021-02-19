3 of 45 pilot whales survive mass stranding in Indonesia

BANGKALAN, Indonesia (AP) — Only three of 45 short-finned pilot whales have survived the mass stranding in shallow waters on Indonesia’s Madura Island off the northeastern coast of Java. The three whales were pushed back to the sea by volunteers and local authorities along the Modung beach in East Java province. The East Java governor says authorities are investigating the cause of death while the carcasses will be buried around the coast. According to data from Whale Stranding Indonesia, there were 59 beaching incidents in the country last year, most of them dugongs and spinner dolphins.