6 more linked to Oath Keepers charged in Capitol attack

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Six more people linked to the far-right Oath Keepers militia group have been indicted on charges that they planned and coordinated with one another in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The case against those tied to the the Oath Keepers is the largest conspiracy case brought by the U.S. Justice Department so far in the Jan. 6 insurrection. The six new people arrested this week are indicted alongside three others who were charged last month with plotting to ,overturn President Joe Biden’s victory. To date, federal charges have been filed in more than 200 cases involving the attack by a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump.