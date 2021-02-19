A cold, but tranquil start to the weekend; light snow is likely Sunday

Sunshine and flurries today

The weak disturbance that has been keeping clouds and light snow showers in our area for the last couple of days continues to slowly pull away to the east today, leaving behind a few clouds and some flurries to start our Friday. We'll have breaks of sunshine with scattered flurries through the mid-morning hours with increasing sunshine later in the day as high pressure nudges its way in from the northwest. High temperatures today will be in the mid and upper teens with a light westerly breeze.

A warmer weekend with snow chances

After a cold morning of slightly below zero temperatures Saturday, sunshine combined with a slight southeasterly breeze will help temperatures warm quickly to the lower 20s for the first time since the first few days of February. Clouds will thicken later in the day and for the evening hours as a storm system from the west approaches to the area.

Light snow will develop early Sunday morning, continuing through the early afternoon hours with an inch or two of accumulation expected. A few spots in northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin will end up with as much as three inches before the storm system moves away to the east. High temperatures will be in the lower 30s with light southwest winds.