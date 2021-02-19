Air Quality Alert until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Dodge County

…Air Quality Alert in effect from 6 pm tonight through 12 pm

Sunday…

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality

Alert for fine particle pollution for southeast Minnesota.

Air quality is expected to worsen beginning this evening, with the

Air Quality Index (AQI) forecasted to reach Orange or Unhealthy for

Sensitive Groups category. Light winds and poor atmospheric mixing

will produce an increased level of fine particles beginning this

evening, through the overnight, and into Saturday. Southerly winds

on Saturday will transport more fine particles into Minnesota

through Sunday morning. This is expected to produce AQI values in

the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category for the

duration of the alert period. Air quality will gradually improve

Sunday morning as a weather disturbance moves across Minnesota,

which will improve dispersion and bring in cleaner air from the west.

An Air Quality Alert for fine particle pollution is issued when the

AQI is expected to reach or exceed 101, a level considered unhealthy

for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung

disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older

adults, should limit prolonged or heavy exertion.

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to

sign-up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by

email, text message, phone, or the Minnesota Air mobile app, visit

https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality. You can find

additional information about health and air quality at

https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-quality-and-

health.