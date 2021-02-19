Skip to Content

Ex-Cyclones DB Deon Broomfield returning to coach safeties

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Former Iowa State defensive back Deon Broomfield is returning to the Cyclones to coach the safeties. Broomfield was a defensive assistant with the Houston Texans last season. Before that he coached cornerbacks at Indiana State for three years and at Western Illinois for one. He replaces D.K. McDonald. According to media reports, McDonald is set to become safeties coach for the Philadelphia Eagles. Broomfield played 50 games for the Cyclones between 2010 and 2013.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

