Mayo Civic Center vaccination site appointments canceled this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Mayo Civic Center community COVID-19 vaccination site will be closed this weekend due to the supply delay impacting much of the country.

People who had appointments are being notified.

Officials are expecting a vaccine shipment this coming week and plan to administer those doses on Sunday, Feb. 28.

The plan for that date and the following Sunday (March 7), includes increasing the number of appointments to make up for people with canceled appointments this weekend. Exactly how many extra appointments are made will be based on how much vaccine arrives in next week's shipment.

The Rochester community vaccination site first opened this past Sunday.

