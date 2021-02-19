Minnesota reports 1,001 more COVID-19 cases as state passes vaccine dose milestone

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update on Friday that another 1,001 people have tested positive for COVID-19, as the state passed a notable milestone in the number of vaccine doses administered.

The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests. Thirty of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 477,287 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 37,392 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 22,377 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

The Department also reported 45,367 COVID-19 tests in Friday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 7,100,497. MDH said about 3,398,592 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

Health officials said 463,454 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

Also on Friday, the state reported that it has administered more than 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, 728,081 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Minnesota. This includes 286,543 people who have completed the two-dose vaccine series. The state said 13.1% of Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 5.2% have completed the vaccine series.

MDH also reported eight more deaths from COVID-19 in Friday's update. One of the people who died was a resident of Olmsted County who was in their 80s, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the county to 88.

The Department said two of the eight people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 6,412 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in Minnesota. MDH said 4,029 of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH also said a total of 25,368 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 5,240 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

