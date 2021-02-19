No cat-astrophe: Police find kittens in ‘suspicious package’

NEW MIAMI, Ohio (AP) — A police bomb squad responding to a suspicious package call at an Ohio church made an unexpected discovery: six newborn kittens and their mother inside a duffel bag. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says its bomb squad was called to a church in New Miami on Thursday. When the responding officers heard purring instead of ticking coming from the black bag, they used their x-ray equipment to view what was inside. The day-old kittens and their mother were found along with a note stating they had been born on Wednesday and that the mom’s name is “Sprinkles.” Officials say the mother and kittens “are doing well and are warm, cozy and fed.”