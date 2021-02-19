Skip to Content

No cat-astrophe: Police find kittens in ‘suspicious package’

10:21 am National news from the Associated Press

NEW MIAMI, Ohio (AP) — A police bomb squad responding to a suspicious package call at an Ohio church made an unexpected discovery: six newborn kittens and their mother inside a duffel bag. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says its bomb squad was called to a church in New Miami on Thursday. When the responding officers heard purring instead of ticking coming from the black bag,  they used their x-ray equipment to view what was inside. The day-old kittens and their mother were found along with a note stating they had been born on Wednesday and that the mom’s name is “Sprinkles.” Officials say the mother and kittens “are doing well and are warm, cozy and fed.” 

Associated Press

