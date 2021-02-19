Nonprofits step up to protect fertility for cancer patients

The Chick Mission, a New-York based organization, pays the full cost of fertility preservation procedures for women with cancer. The group has plans to expand its program with 100 need-based grants in six states for women under age 40 who are newly diagnosed with cancer. Advocates aren’t sure how many nonprofits like it exist, and they say the need far exceeds the availability of aid. Joyce Reinecke, executive director of the Alliance for Fertility Preservation, notes that some other organizations — including Team Maggie For A Cure, based in Georgia, and Fertility Within Reach in Massachusetts — also offer financial aid. But most don’t cover the full cost of treatment.