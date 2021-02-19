Sheriff: Device thrown at Line 3 protest was not explosive

CARLTON, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a suspicious device allegedly thrown by a protester at a construction site for the Enbridge Energy Line 3 replacement pipeline was not an explosive. Nearby residents who had been evacuated were allowed to return to their homes by Friday evening. Authorities began investigating Friday, and a bomb squad was called after a protester allegedly threw a device then drove away. Workers and roughly 40 residences within a half-mile radius were evacuated and Enbridge shut down its pipelines in the area out of caution. There were no immediate arrests, but state and federal authorities are still investigating.