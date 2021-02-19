Red Cross concerned over rebel offensive in central Yemen

CAIRO (AP) — The International Committee of the Red Cross in Yemen says it is “extremely concerned” by the recent escalation of violence in the oil-rich central province of Marib between Iran-backed Houthi rebels and government forces. The Geneva-based humanitarian agency urged all parties to protect civilians in a tweet Friday. Earlier this month, Houthi rebels renewed their attacks on Marib, the last anti-Houthi stronghold in central Yemen. However, they have faced stiff resistance and have not made progress amid heavy air bombing from the Saudi-led coalition. The latest bout of violence killed dozens of fighters, mostly among the Houthis, and sparked fears of a new humanitarian crisis.