Snow likely Sunday; 30s and 40s possible next week

We're tracking a potential weather-maker for the upcoming weekend. A low-pressure system will move across the upper Midwest Sunday morning and afternoon bringing the chance of snow to SE MN and NE IA. Widespread snowfall accumulations are likely.

Light snow will start early Sunday morning with moderate snow to follow late Sunday morning and early afternoon. I think we'll see a 4-5 hour window where we pick up the bulk of our snowfall accumulations. Roads could be impacted late Sunday morning and afternoon.

Most areas will see around 1-3" of snow Sunday. Heaviest totals remain south of I-90. Areas in eastern Iowa could reach near 2-4" by Sunday afternoon.

After Sunday, warm temperatures will dominate the forecast. That's something I haven't said all February long! Highs will jump into the middle and upper 30s Monday through Wednesday! Expect the 30s all week long.

Nick