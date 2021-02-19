South Africa’s president fights own party over corruption

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s anti-corruption drive is facing stiff resistance from political foes within his own party. That includes his predecessor, former president Jacob Zuma. Zuma is defying the country’s highest court by refusing to testify at a state commission of inquiry that is investigating high-level government graft when Zuma was president. Zuma has also openly criticized President Ramaphosa. Ramaphosa is also facing pushback on another front within the ruling African National Congress he leads. ANC secretary general Ace Magashule has refused to step down from his position after being charged with corruption in defiance of a statement by Ramaphosa that party officials facing criminal charges should step aside until their cases are finalized.