South Carolina’s abortion law challenged in court on 2nd day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s new law banning most abortions is being challenged in court on its second day in effect. A day after Gov. Henry McMaster signed the law, a federal judge on Friday was scheduled to hear Planned Parenthood’s request to stop the state from enforcing it. The national reproductive health services organization says a temporary restraining order is needed in part because more than 75 women are scheduled to have abortions in the state over the next three days. South Carolina’s new ban is similar to abortion restriction laws that a dozen states have previously passed. All were stopped from taking effect and currently are tied up in court. Abortion is legal under federal law.