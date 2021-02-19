Twins finalize $2M deal with starting pitcher Matt Shoemaker

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins and right-hander Matt Shoemaker have finalized a one-year, $2 million contract. Shoemaker is another experienced addition to the rotation, with four of the five expected starters age 32 or older. Shoemaker spent two injury-dominated years with the Toronto Blue Jays. He made six starts in 2020 and missed a month with shoulder inflammation. Over the last four seasons, Shoemaker has totaled just 166 innings over 32 starts. He has a 3.86 ERA in 602 1/3 career innings. The Twins have won the AL Central the last two seasons.