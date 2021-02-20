Abbas orders Palestinian public freedoms boosted before vote

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Palestinian leader has issued a decree ordering the respect of freedom of expression ahead of legislative elections later this year, a step demanded by Palestinian factions who discussed the polls in Egypt-hosted talks this month. The decree by Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday dispels some of the doubt shrouding what would be the first Palestinian national elections in 15 years, but other hurdles remain unsolved. It bans the pursuit and arrest of political opponents and critics in the West Bank, run by the Palestinian Authority, and the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. The call for elections came in response to a series of crises Fatah and Hamas face.