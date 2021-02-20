Accumulating snow likely Sunday; Quiet and warmer next week

Quiet conditions are on tap for tonight ahead of active winter weather on Sunday. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper teens with mainly cloudy skies. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for portions of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa from 6 am until 6 pm Sunday as widespread light snow is expected. Anywhere from 1-3 inches of snow is expected to accumulate in the area with the highest amounts falling to the south of I-90. A few isolated locations in northeast Iowa could even receive upwards of 4" of snow. Light snow is expected to start around 6 am and wrap up after 4 pm. A few moderate bands of snow are possible between 10 am and 2 pm, which is when we'll pick up the bulk of our snowfall. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 30s.

A quiet stretch of weather is expected for the new week with plenty of sunshine. Seasonably warm temperatures are on tap for Monday with highs in the mid-30s and partly sunny skies. Similar conditions are expected for Tuesday with highs in the low 30s on Wednesday. Thursday could see highs in the upper 20s with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures look to remain slightly above normal in the low 30s heading into the weekend, with a mix of sun and clouds expected on Friday and Saturday.