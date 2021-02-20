Dozens protest in support of anti-migrant group in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Dozens of people rallied in Paris Saturday to support the anti-migrant group Generation Identity, which is fighting for survival following a government order to dissolve it. An Associated Press reporter saw around 200 protesters, including journalists, at Saturday afternoon’s demonstrations, which were largely peaceful. A counter demonstration also took place in southern Paris against the controversial group. Generation Identity has scraped through several legal battles, but is up against Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who wants to disband the controversial group. Critics contend it is a militia espousing a racist cause. The Lyon-based group has influence throughout France and beyond.