Moscow court considers opposition leader Navalny’s appeal

MOSCOW (AP) — A Moscow court is considering Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s appeal against his prison sentence. A lower court had sentenced the prominent Kremlin foe to two years and eight months in prison for violating terms of his probation while recuperating in Germany. The Moscow City Court is expected to rule on the appeal later Saturday. The hearing comes as the country faces a top European rights court’s order to free Navalny immediately. The Russian government has rebuffed the European Court of Human Rights’ demand, describing its ruling as unlawful and “inadmissible” meddling in Russia’s affairs.