Saturday’s Scores

9:12 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aitkin 58, Braham 32

Belle Plaine 61, LeSueur-Henderson 50

Bethlehem Academy 70, Blooming Prairie 49

Crosby-Ironton 71, Proctor 69

Goodhue 48, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 47, OT

Princeton 105, Zimmerman 94

Rush City 82, Milaca 72

South St. Paul 89, Henry Sibley 65

St. Croix Lutheran 53, North St. Paul 46

Stewartville 57, Lake City 46

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 67, South St. Paul 23

Buffalo 68, Moorhead 51

Cannon Falls 47, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 44

Fergus Falls 80, Sauk Rapids-Rice 35

Lakeview 67, Renville County West 49

Minneota 42, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 38

Mountain Iron-Buhl 79, Tri-City United 47

Pelican Rapids 50, Hawley 39

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 75, Triton 38

Proctor 59, Two Harbors 33

Sauk Centre 68, Melrose 37

Spring Lake Park 66, Osseo 54

Underwood 54, Ada-Borup 28

