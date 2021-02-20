Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aitkin 58, Braham 32
Belle Plaine 61, LeSueur-Henderson 50
Bethlehem Academy 70, Blooming Prairie 49
Crosby-Ironton 71, Proctor 69
Goodhue 48, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 47, OT
Princeton 105, Zimmerman 94
Rush City 82, Milaca 72
South St. Paul 89, Henry Sibley 65
St. Croix Lutheran 53, North St. Paul 46
Stewartville 57, Lake City 46
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 67, South St. Paul 23
Buffalo 68, Moorhead 51
Cannon Falls 47, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 44
Fergus Falls 80, Sauk Rapids-Rice 35
Lakeview 67, Renville County West 49
Minneota 42, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 38
Mountain Iron-Buhl 79, Tri-City United 47
Pelican Rapids 50, Hawley 39
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 75, Triton 38
Proctor 59, Two Harbors 33
Sauk Centre 68, Melrose 37
Spring Lake Park 66, Osseo 54
Underwood 54, Ada-Borup 28
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/