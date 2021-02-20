Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP HOCKEY=
Apple Valley 4, Eagan 2
Breck 2, Blake 1
Buffalo 2, St. Louis Park 1
Delano 4, Bloomington Jefferson 1
Duluth Denfeld 7, International Falls 1
Eastview 2, Burnsville 1
Elk river/Zimmerman 5, Totino-Grace 4
Hastings 6, Simley 3
Hill-Murray 3, Wayzata 1
Holy Angels 4, St. Paul Academy 1
Lakeville North 8, Farmington 2
Rochester Century 4, Rochester John Marshall 0
Rosemount 5, Prior Lake 2
Winona 4, Red Wing 0
GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=
Breck 2, Blake 1
Cretin-Derham Hall 4, White Bear Lake 0
Edina 8, North Wright County 1
Forest Lake 2, East Ridge 1
Holy Family Catholic 4, Bloomington Jefferson 0
Mounds View 4, Woodbury 1
Northfield 3, Mankato East 1
Owatonna 6, Rochester Mayo 1
Roseau 4, St. Cloud Girls Hockey 0
___
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/