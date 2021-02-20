Spain braces for 5th night of protests for imprisoned rapper

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Authorities in Spain are bracing for a fifth night of protests over the imprisonment of a rap artist for having insulted the Spanish monarchy and praised terrorist violence in his music. Organizers called for demonstrations on Saturday night in Madrid and Barcelona, where protests on previous nights this week featured some clashes with police, property damage and looting. Around 80 people have been arrested and more than 100 people injured since rapper Pablo Hasél was arrested on Tuesday and taken away to begin serving a 9-month prison sentence. The disorder appears have come a fringe group of mainly younger people.