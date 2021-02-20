Thailand’s prime minister survives no-confidence vote

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s prime minister has survived a no-confidence vote in parliament amid allegations that his government mismanaged the economy, bungled the provision of COVID-19 vaccines, abused human rights and fostered corruption. Nine other ministers also survived the vote. It marked the second no-confidence test that Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s government has faced since taking office in July 2019, following a contested election after Prayuth seized power in a 2014 coup as the army chief. In February last year, he and five Cabinet ministers easily defeated a no-confidence vote in the lower house. In the latest motion Saturday, Prayuth’s government was also criticized for misusing its power to promote police officials, among other complaints.