Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 6:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Floyd County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST

SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches.

* WHERE…Mitchell, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton

Counties.

* WHEN…From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&