Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 6:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Cerro Gordo County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST
SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches.
* WHERE…Portions of central and northern Iowa, along and north
of Highway 30.
* WHEN…From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&