Yemen: Tribal leaders say Houthis kill 5 from allied tribe

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Tribal leaders say Yemen’s Houthi rebels have killed a tribal leader and four of his immediate family in the rebel-held capital, Sanaa. Armed rebels, led by Houthi leader Abu Khalid al-Raei, gunned down Sheikh Ali Abu Nashtan on Friday along with three of his sons and a sister outside their house in the Arhab district. The cause of killings wasn’t immediately clear, and the rebels declined to comment. The Houthis have cordoned the area as tribesmen pledged revenge. The tribe of Arhab is a Houthi allay that helped the rebels’ takeover of Sanaa, triggering the Yemen civil war more than six years ago.