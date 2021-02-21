Knicks blow big lead but give Thibodeau win over Wolves

NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle had 25 points and 14 rebounds, helping the New York Knicks recover after blowing a 21-point lead and beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 103-99, giving Tom Thibodeau a win over the team he last coached. Randle made the go-ahead free throw with 32 seconds left and the Knicks held on in a game that seemed fully in their control when they lead 86-65 late in the third quarter. But Karl-Anthony Towns had a big fourth, finishing with 27 points and 15 rebounds.