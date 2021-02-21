New Zealand remembers 185 who died in quake 10 years ago

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand lowered its flags and made special note of those who couldn’t travel as it marked the 10th anniversary of the Christchurch earthquake that killed 185 people. Hundreds of people attended an outdoor service in Christchurch, which continues to rebuild from the magnitude 6.3 quake that destroyed much of the downtown. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it was important to remember that 87 of the victims were foreigners and many of their families couldn’t be there because of coronavirus travel restrictions. The memorial service was held on the banks of the Avon River, and people observed a moment’s silence at 12:51 p.m. when the quake struck in 2011.