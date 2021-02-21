Officer shot at Arkansas McDonald’s; kidnapping suspect dies

LONOKE, Ark. (AP) — A police officer in Arkansas is in stable condition after being shot during a confrontation with a man who authorities allege had kidnapped a 14-year-old girl from North Carolina. The Arkansas State Police said Sunday the girl was safe and the man accused of kidnapping her appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after fleeing from authorities. The confrontation took place Saturday night when two Lonoke police officers confronted the driver of an SUV believed to have been connected with a North Carolina child abduction case. The driver, later identified as William Robert Ice. shot at the officers, hitting one. Ice fled the scene but was later found in the SUV with what police believe was a self inflicted gunshot wound.