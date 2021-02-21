Police: Person of interest in Yale student slaying stole car

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police say a person of interest in the slaying of a Yale graduate student this month stole a car in Massachusetts on the day of the killing. The New Haven Register reports a police report filed in Mansfield, Massachusetts alleges Qinxuan Pan took a blue GMC Terrain for a test drive from a dealership on Feb. 6 and never returned it. The report also alleges Pan put a commercial Connecticut license plate on the vehicle to conceal its identity. Pan is a person of interest in the killing of 26-year-old Kevin Jiang, who was shot multiple times and found lying outside his car on a New Haven street.