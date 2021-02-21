Quiet and mild conditions kick off a new week

We saw widespread measurable snowfall around the region Sunday and snow amounts varied depending on your location. As of 6 pm this evening, just over 2" of snow fell at the KTTC studio with amounts surpassing 5" in parts of NE Iowa. Tonight, conditions will quiet down once the snow passes with cloud cover remaining for most of the night. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 20s with a light wind out of the west at 5-10 mph.

We start off the new week on a quiet note with a mix of sun and clouds on the way for Monday. Make sure to use caution during the Monday morning commute as impacts from Sunday's snow event may still linger. Watch out for slick spots and any snow that may still remain, especially on county roads and other lesser travel roads. Afternoon highs will be mild and above normal in the mid-30s. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

Another pleasant and mild day is on tap for Tuesday with high temperatures also in the mid-30s and partly sunny skies. High pressure remains in control as we head into the midweek, allowing for our quiet stretch of weather to continue a few more days. Wednesday and Thursday will see slightly cooler, yet seasonal temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Afternoon highs in the low 30s look likely again for Friday and Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. A few snow showers may be possible Sunday with high temperatures in the mid-20s.