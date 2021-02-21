Rochester man says it was a two-day delay to get his second COVID vaccine dose

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Last week there were vaccine shipping delays across the state because of harsh weather conditions down south. Some clinics in Minnesota are still waiting to receive more doses but other locations were able to finish vaccinations.

It was a two-day delay for people who were selected to get their second dose at Willow Creek Middle School, a clinic through the state's Pilot Program.

"When I went yesterday for my appointment it was so crowded. And that's a good thing because lots and lots of people were waiting for the second dose, and they got it. That was good," said Ken Dewan.

Dewan said he was supposed to get his second Pfizer shot on Thursday.

"And I'm not the only one hundreds and hundreds of people were waiting for their second dose," he said.

On Thursday and most of Friday, he hadn't received any information about when he would be able to get the shot. The CDC says the two Pfizer doses should be taken 21 days apart.

For Dewan, it wasn't until Friday evening that he received a message that he could schedule his shot on Saturday.

He said he understands why the vaccine shipment was delayed but wished the vendor had communicated faster with patients.

But overall, he is happy to be fully vaccinated.

"It gives you satisfaction and hope for the future," he said.

