Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 6:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Fillmore County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches with locally higher amounts possible.
* WHERE…Chickasaw, Floyd, Mitchell, Clayton and Fayette
Counties.
* WHEN…Thru 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found at 511ia.org
and in Minnesota at 511mn.org.
&&