Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 6:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Franklin County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6
inches.

* WHERE…Portions of central and north central Iowa along and
north of Highway 30.

* WHEN…From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

