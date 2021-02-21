Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Fayette County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE…Chickasaw, Floyd, Mitchell, Clayton and Fayette

Counties.

* WHEN…Thru 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found at 511ia.org

and in Minnesota at 511mn.org.

