Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 6:00 PM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Dodge County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING…
* WHAT…Snow with accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE…Dodge, Olmsted and Winona Counties.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&