As Iran backs away, US still ready to revive nuclear accord

GENEVA (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the United States is prepared to return to the Iran nuclear deal if Tehran shows “strict compliance” with it — a new sign of Washington’s ambition to revive a deal rejected under President Donald Trump even as Tehran appears to be backing further away from it. In comments to the U.N.-backed Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, Blinken laid out a U.S. wish list on issues like limiting the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and space-borne threats in the future. He expressed concerns about a Russian anti-satellite weapons test and China’s weapons “provocative and dangerous weapons development programs,” among other things.