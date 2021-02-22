Athlete of the Week- Anna Miller, Mayo Girls Basketball

You just can’t help but notice Anna Miller.



"It's pretty rare, 6-foot-4 kids don't grow on trees especially in girls basketball," said Ryan Carpenter, Mayo Head Coach.



But its not just because of her height, but her game.



"To have the unique blend of size and athleticism that she has doesn't come around very often so I'm a very lucky coach to have her."



The 6-foot-4 senior has been putting on a show this season for an 11-0 Mayo team.



"She's a major piece of what we do. Obviously she's the focal point of our offense, she leads us in scoring, leads us in rebounding, but more importantly she's the center point of our defense," said Carpenter.



"I think I'm pretty versatile, I like to play defense and offense, work hard for rebounds and scoring," said Anna Miller.



She’s the true star of a Mayo team that has a growing target on its back. Something head coach Ryan Carpenter has been preparing his team for.



"Same thing we've been saying all season long, and that's just take it one game at a time, keep pursuing perfection like we have. If we continue that process than the results are going to take care of themselves," said Carpenter.



So far the results are coming and with the postseason getting closer, Mayo is hoping the teams work can lead to a different result as last year the Spartans fell in the section finals.



"I mean losing is not a good feeling and you don't want to lose and that once you get there again. It just keeps me motivated and focused on the goals that I have," said Miller.



One of those goals, to do it all with this group.



"It would mean a lot, we've been working hard for it for years and we've been playing together for years so it would be really special."



So far it looks like Mayo is on their way to completing their mission and Anna Miller is at the center of it all. She is KTTC’s Athlete of the Week.