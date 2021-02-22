Brooklyn man arrested in Florida in SoHo store robbery

NEW YORK (AP) — A Brooklyn man was arrested in Florida in the brazen daylight armed robbery of a SoHo luxury store after authorities say he bragged about the heist on social media. Federal authorities on Monday announced charges against Eric Spencer. They said the 29-year-old man was arrested Saturday in Fort Lauderdale in the Feb. 2 robbery. He was detained without bail after a hearing in federal court Monday in Florida. A message for comment was sent to Spencer’s lawyer. According to a criminal complaint in Manhattan federal court, Spencer bragged on social media after the robbery that he had so many luxury items that he could open his own small boutique.