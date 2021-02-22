CDC study: Teachers key to COVID-19 infections in 1 district

ATLANTA (AP) — A new study finds that teachers may be more important drivers of COVID-19 transmission in schools than students. The paper was released Monday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It studies nine COVID-19 transmission clusters in elementary schools in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta in December and January. In only one cluster was a student clearly the first documented case. The CDC again advises that schools need to pursue “multifacted” strategies to prevent the spread of the virus, including cutting down on teacher-to-teacher meetings, making sure masks are worn correctly, and increasing physical distancing. In addition, the CDC says it might be desirable to vaccinate teachers although the CDC restates teacher vaccination isn’t required to reopen.