Charge dropped against Black man walking on icy Texas street

PLANO, Texas (AP) — A misdemeanor charge has been dropped against a Black man who was arrested last week for walking home on a street during a snowstorm in Texas. Eighteen-year-old Rodney Reese was arrested Feb. 16 in Plano and charged with being a pedestrian in the roadway. Plano police say officers were performing a wellness check on Reese after they received a call about a Black man seen stumbling on the snowy roadway clad in a short-sleeved shirt. Body camera footage shows officers following Reese for about two minutes before arresting him. Plano Police Chief Ed Drain told KDFW-TV that the charge was dropped because the arrest wasn’t consistent with what officers were called to investigate. Drain says the arrest wasn’t racially motivated but Reese disagrees.